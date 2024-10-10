DLNR reports nene killed in early hit-and-run at Hilo park

State officials today said a male nene, banded as 595, was killed early this morning in a hit-and-run on a road in Lili‘uokalani Park and Gardens in Hilo.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife received a call about the incident, and a staff member picked up the bird this morning.

Officials said it will be tested for toxoplasmosis, a parisitic disease found in the feces of cats.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement has opened an investigation into the hit-and-run, and is asking any witnesses — or the person who hit the bird— to come forward.

Nene, or Branta sandvicensis, are federally listed as threatened, and considered endangered in the state.

McGuire said nenes normally breed for life, and now 595’s surviving mate, with leg band NTC, has now lost her partner.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Nene NTC also dealt with the loss of one chick this season to suspected toxoplasmosis in the spring, and the abduction of another, nicknamed Onion and banded NYN, several years ago. Fortunately, Onion was recovered.

Officials, meanwhile, are also urging people to stop feeding feral cats at the park, saying this is why nene regularly cross roads in the park. Officials said nene regularly cross roads in the park to get to cat feeding locations put out by people.

The problem, however, persists.

“Since people have been regularly feeding nene in the park for many months now, they’ve grown accustomed to humans (habituated),” said DOFAW wildlife biologist Raymond McGuire in a news release. “This is a primary reason we’ve pleaded with folks to stop feeding feral cats. Yet even after one woman was cited earlier this year, regular feeding is continuing.”

DOCARE will continue to patrol the park and cite anyone caught placing plates of food that nene can eat, officials said.

Witnesses who see this illegal activity can report it anonymously to 643-DLNR or via the DLNRTip app. They can also call the DOCARE Branch Office in Hilo at 808-933-3460.