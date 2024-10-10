EPA fines company for unregistered disinfectants sold at Daiso

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today says it has fined HouseMart $314,747 for the illegal import and distribution of unregistered pesticides plus two misbranded pesticide devices at Daiso stores across Hawaii.

The EPA said in all, the company imported and distributed 23 unregistered pesticides plus the two misbranded pesticide devices, including purported disinfectant or amtimicrobial health products.

The settlement was made with Maui Varieties Ltd., which does business as HouseMart, and is the exclusive operator of Daiso retail stores in Hawaii.

“EPA will not tolerate companies selling unregistered or misbranded disinfectants that are not effective, potentially unsafe, or make false claims.” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman, in a news release. “We will use our enforcement authorities to protect adults, children and pets by removing these illegal products from the marketplace.”

The federal agency said the import and distribution of unregistered or misbranded pesticide products, including those claiming to be disinfectants or antimicrobials, violates the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

EPA said it evaluates pesticides to ensure when they are used according to label directions, they will not harm people, non-target species or the environment.

EPA’s investigation into the company began in the middle of 2020 through early 2021, according to the news release. With help from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, EPA said it found HouseMart was selling the unregistered pesticides and misbranded pesticide devices.

Upon further investigation, EPA found HouseMart had also imported the unregistered pesticides and misbranded pesticide devices without filing required Notices of Arrival with the agency prior to their arrival in the U.S.

These notices are required, EPA said, to determine if the products are compliant with federal law and can therefore be distributed within the American marketplace.

HouseMart operates Daiso retail stores in Hilo, Pearl City, on Piikoi Street, and in downtown Honolulu.