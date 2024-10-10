State launches gun tip line to gather reports of illegal firearms

As part of an ongoing effort designed to reduce gun violence, the state Department of Law Enforcement set up a Gun Tip Line for people to “make anonymous reports of illegal gun ownership and gun crimes,” according to a news release from the state.

“The Gun Tip Line offers another way the public can assist law enforcement in protecting our neighborhoods,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe, in a statement. “Guns that have been stolen, guns that haven’t been registered and guns in the wrong hands are often used to commit crimes. The consequences can be tragic. So, if you see something, send something to the Gun Tip Line and help us make Hawai‘i safer.”

>> Call or text the Gun Tip Line at 808-427-4018.

>> Submit a tip on the DLE website at law.hawaii.gov.

>> Download the Saferwatch app where tipsters can submit photographs and videos with their tips.

All tips are confidential. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

People reporting tips are asked to leave “detailed information” including the names of those in possession of illegal guns or committing gun crimes, a location where those people may be found and a description of the guns.

Tipsters may leave their name and phone number if they would like to be contacted.

If it is an emergency, state law enforcement officials urge members of the public to call 9-1-1.

In August, the DLE held a gun buy back event at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. About 514 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition and related items were turned in — no questions asked or identification required.