Letter: Beware pitfalls of voter eligibility requirements

A recent letter says that the U.S. should implement voter eligibility requirements (“Voters should provide proof of citizenship,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4). The problem? Real IDs don’t necessary provide proof of U.S. citizenship. My Japan-born, noncitizen wife has a military dependent’s ID and a Real ID-compliant driver’s license. Neither is indicative of U.S. citizenship.

The other concern is that even if ID did provide proof of citizenship, the documents/ID cards are not free. Alabama, for example, provides free IDs for voting. With the exception of military IDs, which are issued free of charge, birth certificates, passports, state of Hawaii IDs and state driver’s licenses all cost money. Requiring those as proof of citizenship without issuing a free ID means that one must pay to exercise the fundamental right to vote.

Damon Senaha

Mililani

