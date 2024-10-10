Letter: How can Christians vote for charlatan Trump?

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Many Christians appear to worship Donald Trump like an idol, yet he routinely violates several of the Ten Commandments and the golden rule.

He bragged about sexually abusing women in an infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. More than a dozen women accuse Trump of sexual abuse. In one case, 12 jurors found him liable for sexually abusing a woman in New York. He was found guilty in a criminal case about tax fraud with hush-money payments to a porn actress.

The Washington Post documented more than 30,000 falsehoods during his presidency. Fact-checkers repeatedly demonstrate that he continues lying.

Trump praises and encourages racist hatred, most recently against legal Haitian residents who previously escaped trauma and are now terrorized because of his lies.

Can such behavior be overlooked by Christian voters if they are not hypocrites?

Should any genuine Christian vote for Trump?

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter