Letter: Hurricane victims need more federal support

It is being reported that Hurricane Helene destroyed thousands of homes and left more than 230 people dead. The global warming fanatics are blaming Earth’s rising temperatures on this storm. But 100 years ago an identical outcome caused by a hurricane caused the same destruction. So obviously global warming was happening 100 years ago. Right?

The Earth and the atmosphere surrounding this planet have been in motion for millions of years. Two hundred years ago, fossil fuels were predominantly the power source around the world. So I guess those people are to blame for global warming happening today. Shame on them.

The Biden administration is failing to provide for Helene’s victims. How about Americans first? I can no longer support the current government.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

