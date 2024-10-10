Letter: Pay-per-use restrooms could be boon for city

I just returned from a “Best of Austria and Switzerland” tour and I wanted the state of Hawaii to implement something they do in many international countries — charge for water closet access. Usually it’s like a euro or close to 50 cents.

I live on the North Shore of Oahu and with the volume of people needing and using the bathrooms here, it could be a money-maker. A fee would help with the cost of supplies and could allow the addition of more public bathrooms (even if it’s a portable one). Swipe with a credit card or pay with coins. These bathrooms would be clean, secure and available for all.

Kathy Myers

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter