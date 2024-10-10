Letter: Vote for candidate who can handle next crisis

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I think it would be important to learn more about the leadership abilities of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a more presidential capacity. That is, how each might perform in the White House Situation Room when confronted with a crisis.

First, who will they want in the Situation Room? Can participants be factual and objective regardless of the political implications of any action planned and taken?

Second, given the need for consensus regarding planned action during a crisis, how effective will the future president be in providing the necessary leadership when building that consensus?

Third, will the president be able to clearly and honestly articulate the circumstances to the public?

Fourth, will the president accept responsibility for the action to be taken, as well as any unanticipated outcomes?

At this time, we can only surmise who might be the best in a crisis that is sure to come.

Dan Anderson

Kaimuki

