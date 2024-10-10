Off the news: Demolition of Uncle Billy’s hotel underway

Thursday, October 10, 2024
The locally legendary Uncle Billy’s is, at long last, no more. Once part of celebrated Banyan Drive in a bygone era, Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel is under demolition, with teardown now started on its concrete frame. The hotel ceased operations in June 2017, but sat vacant for years — except for the squatters, vandals and arsonists who turned the site into a public hazard.
No word yet on how the state-owned site in an idyllic part of Hilo will be used. Stay tuned.