Off the news: Honolulu airport ranking slightly improved

Yay? No longer is the Honolulu airport second-worst performer in J.D. Power’s North American Airport Satisfaction Study — it’s No. Four(th worst)!

Kidding aside, user satisfaction is an important gauge of airport performance, and Honolulu’s hub is the first and last stop for most visitors to the islands. The Honolulu airport, ranked 25th of 28 large hubs, clearly has much room for improvement. Ratings are dismal for HNL’s food, beverage and retail offerings, and for basic access to terminals.