Kamehameha Schools offers land for new Lahaina site

The state Department of Education, Kamehameha Schools, Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen have begun discussions to explore the possibility of establishing a new permanent home for Kamehameha III Elementary School on Kamehameha Schools’ land in Kuia, Lahaina.

“Keeping Kamehameha III Elementary in Lahaina is vital to the town’s recovery, preserving its heritage, and helping the community regain a sense of normalcy,” Bissen said in a statement. “This marks a key step in healing and finding solutions guided by the voices of the community. We are grateful to our partners for their continued commitment to Lahaina and look forward to further discussions.”

The school’s current temporary site is on a leased parcel at 100 Akahele St., over 7 miles from the original campus, which was destroyed in the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

Since the school will no longer be located at 611 Front St., the DOE is in the process of returning the original school land to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Maui County.

The DOE had presented three choices to the community for the rebuilt King Kamehameha III Elementary: the original location on Front Street; Pulelehua, which is near the temporary Akahele Street location; and Kaanapali 2020 — Puukolii Village Mauka.

About two weeks ago, complex-area Superintendent Rebecca Winkie announced that the DOE was recently made aware of an undisclosed possible fourth site near Lahaina town.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that this potential site would be a portion of Kamehameha Schools’ Kuia lands.

“With the Ku‘ia site now a possibility, we’re eager to seek feedback from our families and staff,” Winkie said in a statement Wednesday.

Since the site is only up for consideration and nothing has been confirmed yet, the DOE plans to hold a meeting later this month for community members and school staff to provide feedback on the proposed permanent location.

The new elementary school sites require a minimum of 12 acres for development, and Kamehameha Schools is offering up to 16 acres of its Kuia land, out of the approximately 1,160 acres it owns, for consideration as the new permanent site for Kamehameha III Elementary.

Details on how the land offer will be structured have yet to be finalized. The remainder of the Kuia land would be used for Hawaiian culture, olelo Hawai‘i and aina-focused educational purposes.

Located seaward of the Lahaina Bypass and inland of the tsunami inundation zone, the proposed Kuia site would address the community’s wish to have the school reestablished near its original location.

“Schools are the heart of any community, and we are hopeful that placing Kamehameha III Elementary School on our Ku‘ia lands will help support Lahaina’s restoration,” Jack Wong, Kamehameha Schools’ chief executive officer, said in a statement.

If the DOE selects Kamehameha Schools’ land as the new permanent site for King Kamehameha III Elementary, the school will continue to operate as a DOE school and will not be affiliated with Kamehameha Schools.