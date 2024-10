On the Move: Tim Panks

The Queen’s Health Systems has named Tim Panks chief financial officer, succeeding interim chief financial officer Guy Nitta, effective Dec. 1 . Panks was most recently president of Panks Consulting Group, joining Queen’s with experience in financial strategies and operations in the health care industry, including as senior vice president of finance and revenue cycle at Dignity Health’s corporate office in Sacramento, Calif., and vice president and chief financial officer, as well as chief compliance officer, for facilities under Dignity Health North State Service Area.

