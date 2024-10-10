No. 5 Kapolei, QB Amisone face tough challenge in No. 3 Kahuku

Kapolei quarterback Tama Amisone was held to under 100 yards passing by eventual state champion Kahuku last season.

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will lead Campbell against Waipahu on Friday. The 6-4 senior leads the Open Division in passing yards with 2,007 yards in six games.

Kamehameha quarterback Pono Kahaulelio put the Warriors in position to claim the ILH with a 24-yard TD pass with 18 seconds left that upset Saint Louis last weekend.

Seventeen years is quite a stretch in time, but there’s still a compelling aspect when Kapolei and Kahuku meet.

It was in 2007 when a stout defense and the heady, gritty play of quarterback Mason Koa led Kapolei to a 14-7 win over Kahuku at Carleton Weimer Field. It was a rarity for Kahuku, which almost never loses at home.

Since that season-ending defeat in ’07, Kahuku has a 12-game win streak against the Hurricanes, including a 49-7 win last year. That game, at least for some Kapolei fans, has an asterisk on it. Former Kapolei players Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (338 passing yards, four touchdowns) and Diezel Kamoku (eight catches, 114 yards, one TD) played huge roles for Kahuku in that battle at Weimer Field.

Kahuku’s defense was one of only two units all season to limit Kapolei QB Tama Amisone to less than 100 passing yards. He finished with 9-for-26 passing and 96 yards with one TD and one interception, and 11 carries for 85 yards.

The challenge is no less daunting for No. 5-ranked Kapolei (5-1, 2-1 OIA Open) and No. 3 Kahuku (5-3, 2-1).

“Kahuku is Kahuku no matter where you play them,” Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez said. “They have a great program that has taken them decades to build. They are always well-prepared and well-disciplined.”

Amisone is wrecking defenses again. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior has passed for 1,200 yards and 14 TDs with just three picks in 137 attempts. The speedster has 568 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

“For us and Kapolei, Tama is a special player. He’s a generational player with his talent. He can literally win a game with his arm and legs. If we can contain Tama, that’s the formula for us beating them,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “It’s like watching Michael Jordan. Let the other guys get points, but contain Tama. He can get a 90-yard run in the blink of an eye. Watching these games, once he gets rolling with his confidence against defenses.”

Since losing to No. 1 Campbell three weeks ago, the ‘Canes stifled Waipahu, 68-8, and Farrington, 21-10.

“Tama is the best dual-threat quarterback I have ever seen,” Hernandez said. “Teams will always bring their best efforts against him. Others have to step up and get it done. We have to play four quarters with relentless effort to win. We cannot hurt ourselves with penalties and mistakes or Kahuku will make us pay.”

A win over Kahuku would put another twist in the league standings. The top four teams qualify for the OIA Open playoffs. Three-time defending state champion lost to Mililani two weeks ago, 14-10, then blanked Waipahu, 48-0.

If Kahuku posts a win this weekend, then beats Campbell next week, the possibility of a three-way tie for first place would materialize. Campbell, the hottest team in the state this season, isn’t exactly a desired opponent when the OIA Open playoffs begin. The semifinal-round losers will play for the league’s third and final state tournament berth.

For now, it’s about the next snap. With lights not functioning for the rest of the season at Kapolei, kickoff on Saturday is set for 2 p.m., a blistering-hot time of day on the sunny west side.

“I hope it’s kind of overcast. In the afternoon it’s hot,” Carvalho said.

Fall break has blessed Kahuku with a rare opportunity.

“We’re simulating practice at 2 o’clock so we’re not surprised by that,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku’s stellar defensive unit has three shutouts. The only foes to score more than 14 points are nationally ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) and Bishop Gorman (Nev.). Mililani was willing to stick with a ground-heavy offense in a 14-10 win over Kahuku.

“We’re very optimistic and it shows in our offense, defense and special teams. How are they going to play us? We can morph from an elephant heavy offense to a spread. It’s a chess match,” Carvalho said. “Kapolei is a good team, always in the mix of the playoffs, this could be the year.”

Kahuku has its share of question marks, but the return of Kaimana Carvalho has bolstered every phase. Since quarterback Troy Mariteragi’s injury, Christian Sanford-Tupuola and Kalaheo Kanae-Oliveira have filled in.

No. 4 Kamehameha

at No. 7 Punahou

Saturday, 3 p.m.

In seconds, Kamehameha went from out of the postseason picture to tie for first place thanks to QB Pono Kahaulelio’s 24-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left to beat Saint Louis last weekend.

Kamehameha (5-2, 2-1 ILH Open) can clinch a tie for first place in the regular season with a win over Punahou. Meanwhile, the ultra-short regular season, with four games, has Punahou still in the running despite an 0-2 start. The Buffanblu (2-4, 0-2) need wins over Kamehameha and, next week, Saint Louis, to create the almost unthinkable: three teams with 2-2 records.

It won’t be simple for Kamehameha, which eked out a 21-17 win over Punahou two weeks ago. In addition, Punahou has the benefit of last week’s bye, plus a sense of urgency.

The Warriors’ balanced offense features running back Nainoa Melchor (4.6 yards per carry) and tight end Taimane Purcell (26 receptions, 277 yards, four TDs).

The Buffanblu have won their last four matchups with Kamehameha over a two-year span. The Warriors’ last win over Punahou was on Oct. 1, 2021, 35-28, behind RB Noah Bartley’s 111 yards and two TDs.

No. 1 Campbell

at Waipahu

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Sabers went relatively light with just two nonconference games, but with the roster generally healthy and the offense producing 49.5 points per game, it has been a perfect recipe for success. Campbell (6-0, 3-0 OIA Open) is getting one of the all-time Hawaii high school passing seasons from QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

With the field vision, southpaw precision and the deep touch, Sagapolutele has thrown for 2,007 yards and 32 TDs with just two picks in 155 attempts. The 6-4, 225-pound senior has been surgical, completing 75 percent of his passes. Sagapolutele’s passer rating is a whopping 249.80. That would place his rating ahead of some of the top Open Division QBRs, including Tua Tagovailoa (204.18, 2014) and Marcus Mariota (189.98, ’10), who are now in the NFL.

In three seasons at Campbell, Sagapolutele has completed 612 passes in 952 attempts for 9,251 yards with 100 TDs and 28 interceptions.

Sagapolutele’s rushing numbers don’t match the aforementioned Crusader QBs, but his footwork in the pocket has been unmatched. He was not sacked in a 41-20 win over Mililani last week.

The Sabers have instant playmakers in Rusten Abang-Perez (42 catches, 712 yards, 11 TDs), Zyden Alviar-Costa (32, 632, six) and Tyson Ball (17, 388, six). RB Brystin Sansano has emerged as an elite rushing and receiving threat.

Safety Aisiah Paogofie (6-2, 195), linebackers Antonio Castro (6-2, 220), Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu (6-2, 230) and defensive back Tainoa Lave (5-10, 170) had big contributions in the win at Mililani.

No. 2 Mililani

at No. 10 Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Trojans and Governors have not played each other since before COVID-19. Mililani beat Farrington, 34-7, on Oct. 18, 2019.

This year, Mililani (6-1, 2-1 OIA Open) has used the versatility of Lehiwa Kahana-Travis to give defenses a wildcat-scheme look, while the defense has permitted more than 17 points to only two teams, Los Alamitos (Calif.) and Campbell.

Farrington (3-4, 0-3) is coming off a loss to Kapolei, its fourth in a row. The Governors’ playoff hopes are slim, but would stay alive with a win over Mililani.

Leilehua

at Moanalua

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Showdown time in OIA Division I will have Moanalua’s bleachers packed.

Leilehua (4-3, 3-1) has won three games in a row since opening league play with a 33-30 home loss to Kailua. Decisive wins over Aiea (33-8), Nanakuli (26-0) and Waianae (17-3) put the Mules in prime position to nab a playoff berth.

Moanalua (6-1, 4-0) might be the one OIA D-I team even hotter than Leilehua. QB Isaac Harney has been steady (1,680 passing yards, 20 TDs), leaning on receivers Jayce Bareng (45 catches, 628 yards, eight TDs), Kyson Kealoha, Laakea Tapaoan and Ryder Chang. RB Kalino Judalena (432 yards, six TDs) is key to the attack.

Extra points

Two games in the MIL are canceled. Kamehameha-Maui at Molokai and Lanai vs. Kulanihakoi (eight-man) have been called off due to lack of players, according to Robert Collias of the Hawaii Journalism Initiative.

PREP FOOTBALL

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 6 117 155 2 2,007 32

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 6 79 137 3 1,200 14

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis 7 98 147 4 1,162 10

Hunter Fujikawa, Punahou 6 80 146 5 984 7

Donny Faavi, Farrington 5 81 133 8 851 6

David Vidinha, Waipahu 4 41 93 6 464 4

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 6 47 65 4 422 6

Troy Mariteragi, Kahuku 4 49 89 6 410 3

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 5 47 84 3 351 4

Ezra Forges, Kamehameha 4 27 50 3 346 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 6 64 568 8 8.9 94.7

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 7 104 481 1 4.6 68.7

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 6 62 477 6 7.7 79.5

Nelson Aau, Punahou 6 98 408 8 4.2 68.0

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 7 65 369 4 5.7 52.7

Brystin Sansano, Campbell 6 62 287 3 4.6 47.8

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu 3 60 261 3 4.4 87.0

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 3 47 230 3 4.9 76.7

Maddox Sharrer, Kamehameha 7 36 212 1 5.9 30.3

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, Kapolei 6 39 205 2 5.3 34.2

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 6 42 712 11 17.0 118.7

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 6 32 632 6 19.8 105.3

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 6 20 508 4 25.4 84.7

Zion White, Punahou 6 29 465 5 16.0 77.5

Tyson Ball, Campbell 6 17 388 6 22.8 64.7

Zayne Pasion, Kapolei 6 24 353 5 14.7 58.8

Chansen Smith, Farrington 5 25 290 2 11.6 58.0

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha 7 26 277 4 10.7 39.6

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 5 13 268 3 20.6 53.6

Tai Perkins, Kamehameha 5 10 221 4 22.1 44.2

DIVISION I STATISTICS

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Isaac Harney, Moanalua 7 135 203 6 1,680 20

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 8 156 237 3 1,662 14

Isaiah Keaunui-DeMello, Kailua 6 91 152 3 1,260 10

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 5 85 142 9 1,119 12

AJ Tuifua, Damien 4 67 100 3 1,016 19

Afi Togafau, Radford 5 59 98 0 979 10

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 6 55 128 8 879 6

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Wain 5 45 76 2 664 4

Jonah Galanto, Pearl City 5 40 83 3 514 2

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 3 48 76 2 406 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Jones Vierra, ‘Iolani 8 126 495 7 3.9 61.9

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 4 73 443 5 6.1 110.8

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 6 92 432 6 4.7 72.0

Zeke Schulz, Radford 5 42 372 4 8.9 74.4

Alika Idica, Waianae 5 86 308 1 3.6 61.6

Caysen Samson, Kailua 6 48 305 3 6.4 50.8

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 4 57 281 2 4.9 70.3

JJ Rezentes, Kailua 5 47 264 1 5.6 52.8

Zane Kalua, Nanakuli 5 51 261 2 5.1 52.2

Afi Togafau, Radford 5 35 229 5 6.5 45.8

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani 8 55 686 6 12.5 85.8

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani 8 56 674 4 12.0 84.3

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 7 45 628 8 14.0 89.7

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 6 29 500 3 17.2 83.3

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 6 25 435 3 17.4 72.5

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 5 29 431 7 14.9 86.2

Kyson Kealoha, Moanalua 7 26 379 5 14.6 54.1

Trysten Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, Aiea 5 24 347 2 14.5 69.4

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae 5 20 329 3 16.5 65.8

Dayton Savea, Damien 3 21 312 1 14.9 104.0

DIVISION II STATISTICS

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Emery Abilla, Waialua 5 62 113 3 955 12

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 3 37 84 4 604 12

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 4 37 81 8 558 6

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 4 33 87 4 491 5

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 5 36 83 6 410 2

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 5 43 69 2 385 5

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 4 27 44 1 354 4

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 3 23 39 0 303 2

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 2 21 35 2 235 2

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 3 22 33 2 227 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Logan Thompson, Castle 5 67 458 6 6.8 91.6

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 4 68 399 1 5.9 99.8

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 3 65 393 6 6.0 131.0

Aiden Kahele, Castle 4 71 336 0 4.7 84.0

Rayden Wilson, Waialua 4 39 325 5 8.3 81.3

Aiden Leong, Kaiser 5 37 309 5 8.4 61.8

Kaunnahe Kalahiki-Gohier, Castle 3 32 259 6 8.1 86.3

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 4 37 250 4 6.8 62.5

Takeo Eckart, Kalani 5 71 245 6 3.5 49.0

Matthew Pyne, Kalaheo 3 29 230 4 7.9 76.7

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 5 22 386 3 17.5 77.2

Sky Hirota, Waialua 4 18 362 4 20.1 90.5

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 1 7 263 5 37.6 263.0

Ezekiel Kule-Matias, Kaimuki 3 9 255 4 28.3 85.0

Germaine Bagasol, Waialua 4 16 255 2 15.9 63.8

Caleb Hamasaki, Kaiser 5 18 194 4 10.8 38.8

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 6 17 186 0 10.9 31.0

Jerome Lilio, Pac-Five 3 9 166 1 18.4 55.3

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roos. 3 12 154 3 12.8 51.3

Trisen Kalouokaaea, Castle 6 13 142 1 10.9 23.7

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

STANDINGS

ILH

Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kamehameha 2-1 .667 59 82 5-2 .714 151 152

Saint Louis 2-1 .667 96 59 4-3 .571 196 96

Punahou 0-2 .000 38 52 2-4 .333 149 131

Division I Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Damien 5-0 1.000 189 83 7-1 .875 294 163

‘Iolani 2-2 .500 118 107 3-5 .375 213 217

Division II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Pac-Five 3-1 .750 130 79 5-1 .833 206 99

Kamehameha I-AA 2-2 .500 66 69 3-2 .600 100 86

Saint Louis I-AA 0-3 .000 39 112 0-3 .000 39 112

Punahou I-AA 0-4 .000 14 108 0-5 .000 35 243

OIA OPEN

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Campbell 3-0 1.000 131 50 6-0 1.000 297 116

Mililani 2-1 .667 76 68 6-1 .857 174 115

Kapolei 2-1 .667 112 58 5-1 .833 217 93

Kahuku 2-1 .667 79 14 5-3 .625 186 105

Farrington 0-3 .000 17 92 3-4 429 142 142

Waipahu 0-3 .000 25 158 2-5 .286 115 270

OIA DIVISON I

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Moanalua 4-0 1.000 151 79 6-1 .857 268 112

Radford 3-1 .750 153 93 4-2 .667 212 134

Leilehua 3-1 .750 106 44 4-3 .571 165 116

Waianae 2-2 .500 88 58 2-4 .333 108 106

Kailua 2-2 .500 107 95 2-5 .286 155 208

Aiea 1-3 .250 76 104 3-3 .500 151 133

Nanakuli 1-3 .250 66 113 2-6 .250 135 223

Pearl City 0-4 .000 60 221 0-6 .000 86 338

OIA DIVISION II

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Castle 4-0 1.000 128 102 5-2 .714 168 208

Kaiser 3-1 .750 128 62 4-1 .800 184 69

Roosevelt 3-1 .750 132 52 4-2 .667 173 90

Waialua 3-1 .750 177 89 4-2 .667 226 144

Kalaheo 1-3 .250 143 112 2-3 .400 183 118

Kalani 1-3 .250 83 187 1-5 .167 100 266

McKinley 1-3 .250 39 178 1-5 .167 52 276

Kaimuki 0-4 .000 48 96 0-4 .000 48 96

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

>> Saint Louis II at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

>> Pac-Five at Kamehameha II,

7 p.m.

>> Radford at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

>> Campbell at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

>> Mililani at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

>> Waianae at Kailua, 1:30 p.m.

>> Kahuku at Kapolei, 2 p.m.

>> Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

>> Waialua vs. Kalani at Kaiser,

6 p.m.

>> Kalaheo vs. McKinley at Castle,

6 p.m.

>> Pearl City at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kaiser vs. Kaimuki at Farrington,

6:30 p.m.