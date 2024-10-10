No. 5 Kapolei, QB Amisone face tough challenge in No. 3 Kahuku
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.CO / OCT. 21
Kamehameha quarterback Pono Kahaulelio put the Warriors in position to claim the ILH with a 24-yard TD pass with 18 seconds left that upset Saint Louis last weekend.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.CO / OCT. 5
Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will lead Campbell against Waipahu on Friday. The 6-4 senior leads the Open Division in passing yards with 2,007 yards in six games.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023
Kapolei quarterback Tama Amisone was held to under 100 yards passing by eventual state champion Kahuku last season.