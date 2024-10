Scoreboard – October 10, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Menlo vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Pearl City. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Waialua at Campbell (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis II at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.;

Pac-Five at Kamehameha II, 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Campbell at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Nanakuli,

7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt at Castle,

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men: Hawaii Fall Invitational,

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii,

1 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Westmont vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Varsity II girls: ‘Iolani I-AA at Damien; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist; Maryknoll at

Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Mid-Pacific 3, Assets 0

Saint Louis 3, Maryknoll 0

‘Iolani 2, Hanalani 1

Damien 3, Island Pacific 0

High game/series—MPI: Kaz Yamada 223/605. Assets: Colby Oshiro 183/507. StL: Damien Vespoli 191/537. Mary:

Jason Lau 187/Jarren Yamashita 505. Iol: Ezra Bentkowski 232/Kaito Mori 475. Han: Michael Hong 213/520. DMS: Landen Dizor, Aden Tyler 176/ Landen

Dozor 489. IPA: Cabien Nelson 150/

Alvin Mamala 383.

Boys JV

Hawaii Baptist Black 3, Punahou Gold 0 Maryknoll 3, Saint Louis 0

Hanalani 3, Damien 0

SOCCER

Big West Women’s Standings

Pts BW Pct Ovr. Pct.

UCSB 13 4-0-1 .900 6-3-5 .607

Hawaii 12 4-0-0 1.000 8-6-0 .571 CS Fullerton 7 2-2-1 .500 4-8-2 .357 UC Irvine 7 2-1-1 .625 4-5-3 .458 LBSU 7 2-2-1 .500 5-6-2 .462 CS Bakers. 7 2-1-1 .625 4-8-2 .357 CSUN 7 2-2-1 .500 4-9-1 .321 Cal Poly 4 1-3-1 .300 3-8-3 .321 UC Davis 3 1-2-0 .333 8-4-0 .667 UC Riverside 2 0-3-2 .200 2-10-2 .214 UCSD 1 0-4-1 .100 2-10-2 .214

Today

UC Davis at Long Beach State, 3 p.m.

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

Sunday

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 11 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Fullerton, 2 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine 3 p.m.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S

SOCCER LEAGUE

Friday

Orlando at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

NJ/NY Gotham at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Angel City at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Bay, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Yankees 70’s 21, Fat Katz 70’s 3

Sons of Hawaii 10, Makules 5

Firehouse 20, Koot Katz 6

Hui Ohana 14, Lokahi 2

Na Pueo 10, Praise The Lord 9

Waipio 13, Sportsmen 11

Zen 17, P.H. Shipyard 4

Bad Company 16, Golden Eagles 15

Fat Katz 10, Na Kahuna 0

Islanders 23, Go Deep 10

Hawaiians 21, Yankees 9

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Kamehameha def. Punahou 27-25, 19-25,

25-23, 25-15

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin def. University 25-18, 25-14,

25-10

Girls JV I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-22

OIA East

Wednesday

Girls White

Kahuku def. Anuenue 21-5, 21-11

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Waianae 25-15, 25-22, 25-24

Pearl City def. Radford 25-10, 25-16, 25-13

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Waianae 15-21, 21-8, 15-9

Pearl City def. Radford 7-21, 21-17, 15-9

Girls JV

Waianae def. Nanakuli 21-17, 17-21, 15-14

Pearl City def. Radford 21-12, 21-9

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Waiakea def. Kaumeke 25-10, 25-14, 25-8

Girls JV

Waiakea def. St. Joseph 25-18, 25-13