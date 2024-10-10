Warriors providing emotional support for WR Perry affected by Hurricane Milton

The University of Hawaii football team is providing emotional support for wideout Alex Perry, whose family was forced to relocate as Hurricane Milton headed toward West Florida.

“We want to help them as much as we can,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of players with family and friends in Florida. “They’re a long way from home. We’re they’re family, and so we try to be there for them.”

Perry said Port Charlotte, Fla., where his mother and two siblings live, has been in the path of tropical storms.

“It’s a little more scarier this time,” Perry said. “Nothing we can’t handle. Just praying about it. Hopefully, it dies down. Usually it does. It seems we’ve been unlucky the last couple years. Hopefully, it’s not too bad and it’s safe.”

Perry said his mother, brother and sister moved to another family home in Orlando. “They’ll get a little tropical storm there, but hopefully it’s not as bad as where our home is in Port Charlotte,” Perry said.

Perry said practices have served as a diversion. “I have to stay in the moment, where your feet are,” Perry said. “And worry about your family when you can worry about them. When you’re on the field, that’s all that matters.”

The Rainbow Warriors host nationally ranked Boise State on Saturday at the Ching Complex. Kickoff for the nationally televised game is set for 5 p.m.