Friday, October 11, 2024

Justice Department sues Virginia for violating federal election law

By Jasper Ward / Reuters

REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO A U.S. Justice Department logo or seal showing Justice Department headquarters, known as “Main Justice,” is seen behind the podium in the Department’s headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, in January 2023.

WASHINGTON >> The U.S. Department of Justice said today it sued the state of Virginia for violating the federal prohibition on systematic efforts to remove voters within 90 days of an election.

On Aug. 7, the state’s governor, Glenn Youngkin, signed an executive order requiring the commissioner of the Department of Elections to certify that the department was conducting “daily updates to the voter list” to remove, among other groups, people who are unable to verify that they are citizens to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

U.S. citizens who were identified and notified, and did not affirm their citizenship within 14 days would be removed from the list of registered voters, the Justice Department said. It said this practice has led to citizens having their voter registrations canceled ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

“By canceling voter registrations within 90 days of Election Day, Virginia places qualified voters in jeopardy of being removed from the rolls and creates the risk of confusion for the electorate,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

“Congress adopted the National Voter Registration Act’s quiet period restriction to prevent error-prone, eleventh-hour efforts that all too often disenfranchise qualified voters,” Clarke added.

The department said it is seeking injunctive relief that would restore the ability of impacted eligible voters to vote unimpeded on Election Day and would prohibit future violations.

Youngkin called the move politically motivated and an attempt to interfere in the election.

“With the support of our Attorney General, we will defend these common sense steps that we are legally required to take with every resource available to us,” he said in a statement today.

Republicans across the U.S. have pushed against non-citizen voting, which is already illegal, ahead of the November election. Some election officials have warned that the move could penalize eligible voters.

