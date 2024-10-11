Maunaulu parking area, trails reopen on Big Island

The Maunaulu parking area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and its associated trails reopened this morning.

Firefighters, aided by two helicopters, continue suppression efforts on the Makaopuhi fire, a 78-acre wildfire smoldering in the remote East Rift Zone of Kilauea volcano, south of Napau Crater. The fire is located in the national park and is 70% contained. It poses no threats to homes or structures.

Park staff will be stationed at the Maunaulu parking lot to provide fire information and keep visitors clear of helicopter operations.

The fire was ignited by the Sept. 15 eruption of Kilauea volcano. Fire activity recently increased due to lack of recent rainfall, low humidity and wind. Firefighters are challenged by difficult terrain, dense vegetation, multiple burning snags, and reburn potential.

The Makaopuhi fire continues to threaten Hawaiian ecosystems and rare plants in the area.