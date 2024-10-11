Letter: Hawaii needs shelters to withstand mega storms

As we watch Florida get battered by two massive hurricanes in three weeks, how prepared is Hawaii for even one massive hurricane?

There are no public shelters that can withstand a Category 4+ hurricane, and there is only one shelter in Hilo that can withstand a Category 3. According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency website, the shelters we do have “offer some protection from high winds and flying debris,” and should only be used as a “last resort.”

While most counties have a listing of hurricane shelters, none of them have their ratings listed. Kauai is the only county that lists which shelters are pet friendly.

Yes, we all have our duty to be prepared for a hurricane, but so does our state and county government. Part of being prepared is the public knowing that those in need will have shelters that can withstand the storm.

Michael Golojuch, Jr.

Kapolei

