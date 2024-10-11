Off the news: Fizzling Oahu ban would reignite sparklers

Oahu’s failing fireworks ban, which lumped in sparklers and ground fountains with the riskier firecrackers and illegal aerials, seems to be coming to an end.

Unless vetoed by the mayor, Bill 22 would again allow family-friendly, lower-impact sparklers and fountains during designated holiday periods. It’s important to stress that the dangerous high-flying aerials would still be illegal, as they should be, and that firecrackers would still require a permit, though that process is being refined.