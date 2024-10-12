Letter: Hirono must put politics aside when Trump wins

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If Hillary Clinton could not beat Donald Trump, then Kamala Harris hasn’t got a snowball’s chance in hell. Yes, Trump will win the presidency. But the problem will be congressional Democrats who will oppose his efforts at every turn.

Those Democrats include Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, who I believe is so blinded by her hatred of President Trump that nothing else matters. For Hirono, to everyone’s detriment, any constructive bipartisan effort is out of the question.

As Hawaii voters, we need to let her know to stop it with the hate and negativity and just focus on making things better for all of us.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

