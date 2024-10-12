Boise State likely making its last appearance in Hawaii

It will be the likely end of a one-sided era when the Hawaii football team plays host to 17th-ranked Boise State today at the Ching Complex.

While the teams are scheduled to play in Boise next year, this is expected to be the last meeting in the Ching Complex. Last month, the Broncos announced their intention to secede from the Mountain West and join the Pac-12 in 2026.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain in the Mountain West as a football-only affiliate. There have been preliminary discussions on the possibility of extending membership invitations to UH’s non-football sports, most of whom compete in the Big West.

For now, the Broncos are seeking to improve on their 15-3 record against the Warriors. The Broncos have won four in a row in Honolulu, the last time in 2020. Because of the COVID pandemic, no fans were permitted at the game. That also marked the last season of football games at Aloha Stadium, which was shuttered for spectator-attended events in December 2020.

Since August 2021, the Warriors have used retrofitted Ching Complex as their home venue. A replacement for Aloha Stadium is expected to be built in time for the 2028 season, although the facility remains standing and an agreement between the state and contractor has not been reached.

Of the Warriors’ three series victories, all at Aloha Stadium, the most significant was in 2007. Both teams entered with 7-0 records in the Western Athletic Conference. UH quarterback Colt Brennan threw for 495 yards — 181 of them on Davone Bess’ 15 catches — and five touchdowns in a 39-27 victory to claim the WAC title. The next week, the Warriors rallied to defeat Washington to complete a 12-0 regular season and earn an invitation to the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

“It’s always a good game when we’re playing Boise,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. As a Warriors quarterback, Chang was 0-3 against the Broncos, including a 69-3 loss in 2004. But then the Warriors won five of the final six games.

As coaches, Chang and Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson were on opposite sidelines once, in 2021. Chang was Nevada’s receivers coach; Danielson was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. The Wolf Pack beat the Broncos 34-19.

“There are some battles that go in there,” Chang said of playing the Broncos.

This season’s Broncos are on an epic offensive surge. They are the country’s scoring leaders (50.6 points per game) and third best in total offense (537.6 yards per game). They have six one-play touchdown drives.

Running back Ashton Jeanty, considered the favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy, has amassed 1,031 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in five games. He averages 206.2 rushing yards per game, 10.9 yards per carry. He has seven rushes of at least 63 yards. His average touchdown run is 34 yards.

UH associate head coach Chris Brown likens Jeanty to Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

“I watched how this guy runs,” Brown said of Jeanty. “The speed he can take in the middle or off the edge, he reminds me so much of LaDainian. I remember watching LaDainian in college (at TCU) and (his) speed and the ability to break tackles. I look at this guy, and I say, ‘Man, this guy might even be better. This kid is special. We give him that respect. We’ve got to do our job.”

During this week’s practices, the defense has worked on leverage, pursuit and tackling.

“We’ve got to play and execute and do our jobs,” Chang said.”It’s going to take the whole team to beat a really, really good Boise State team.”