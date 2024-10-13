Man, 62, hospitalized in serious condition after getting stabbed

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 62-year-old man was hospitalized this afternoon in serious condition after suffering a stab wound to his upper body.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. on Hau Street.

No further information was available.