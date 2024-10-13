Man, 62, hospitalized in serious condition after getting stabbed

Sunday, October 13, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Crime in Hawaii
A 62-year-old man was hospitalized this afternoon in serious condition after suffering a stab wound to his upper body.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m. on Hau Street.
No further information was available.