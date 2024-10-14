Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man convicted in Fujita murders stabbed to death at Halawa

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:47 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

This is “Main Street” at Halawa Correctional Facility seen in November 2019. A Japanese national convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of a psychic and her son was allegedly stabbed to death in the Halawa Correctional Facility by his 38-year-old cellmate this morning.

A Japanese national convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of a psychic and her son was stabbed to death in the Halawa Correctional Facility allegedly by his 38-year-old cellmate this morning.

Raita Fuku­saku, 59, was convicted in 1995 of shooting and killing of well-known Japa­nese fortune teller Toako “Koto­tome” Fujita and her son Goro.

A little after 1:30 a.m., Honolulu police officers responded to Halawa Correctional Facility for an unattended death.

Officers were told that at about 11:30 p.m. Fukusaku “was found with fatal injuries and weapon was recovered nearby,” according to an HPD highlight.

“EMS was activated and the pronouncement of death was made. It was determined that the victim had been assaulted and stabbed by his cellmate, a 38-year-old male,” read the highlight.

The Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation after HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail along with the Scientific Investigative Section, assisted with the on-scene initial investigation.

No arrests have been made.

A state jury found Fuku­saku guilty in 1995 of murder in the shooting deaths of the Fuji­tas.

Honolulu firefighters found Toako Fujita’s body in the closet of her penthouse apartment at 1350 Ala Moana Blvd. on Feb. 23, 1994, with a gunshot wound to her chest after someone started a fire in the apartment. Later that day, firefighters found Goro Fujita’s body with a gunshot wound to the chest in his car in the parking lot of the Park Shore Hotel in Waikiki after the car had been set on fire.

