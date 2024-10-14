North swell brings high surf advisory for north shores

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all north-facing shores, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say a medium- to long-period north swell is expected to continue rising this morning, then peak this evening.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected to build up to 14 to 18 feet this afternoon on the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Hawaii island.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS in the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along west-facing shores will remain slightly elevated due to the north swell today through Tuesday, according to forecasters, while east-facing shore wind waves will remain relatively small, but gradually pick up Tuesday due to strengthening trades.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small today.