Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse in 6 new lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs was confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits today, including one accusing the rap mogul of assaulting a minor.

The civil lawsuits were filed a month after Combs was criminally charged for what prosecutors describe as a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment today. The rapper has denied wrongdoing in other civil cases against him and pleaded not guilty in his criminal case.

The lawsuits were filed in New York federal court by anonymous plaintiffs, including one man who accuses Combs of assaulting him when he was a minor.

“For decades, Sean Combs abused, molested, raped, assaulted, threatened and coerced women, men and minors for sexual gratification, to assert dominance, and to conceal his abhorrent conduct,” said one of the lawsuits, filed by a John Doe plaintiff.

The plaintiff alleged that during a party at Combs’ Hamptons mansion in 1998, the rapper directed him to drop his pants and then fondled his genitals. He said he was 16 years old at the time.

Combs was arrested in September and charged with three felony counts for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17.

A judge denied Combs’ request for bail on Oct. 10 and set a trial date of May 5, 2025.

The lawsuits today were filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has said he is representing 120 people who accuse Combs of abuse.

The Buzbee Law Firm said in a statement that it plans to file additional lawsuits against Combs in the coming weeks.