Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa expected to return this season

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters today that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return this season from the concussion he suffered in Week 2.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa received encouraging feedback from a neurologist last week, during the team’s bye week.

“I do expect to see him playing football in 2024,” McDaniel said, adding that Tagovailoa is expected to get additional medical input this week.

Tagovailoa, 26, is currently on injured reserve after sustaining his third concussion as a pro against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12. The earliest he could return would be the Oct. 27 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

“I didn’t really allow myself any sort of contemplation modes on whether he would or wouldn’t,” McDaniel said about Tagovailoa playing again this season. “Yeah, it is exciting (knowing he’ll be back).”

Tagovailoa has not had lingering symptoms, the Miami Herald reported.

He suffered the concussion when he scrambled for a first down on a fourth-and-4 play in the red zone, but instead of sliding, he collided with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, his head making contact with Hamlin’s arm.

Tagovailoa appeared to exhibit a fencing response, but rather than being carted off by ambulance, as he was during a similar sequence in 2022, he was able to leave the field under his own power.

Tyler Huntley is expected to get the start for the Dolphins (2-3) this week against the Indianapolis Colts (3-3).