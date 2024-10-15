2nd visitor swept by high surf on Oahu’s North Shore dies

A 72-year-old woman visiting from Oklahoma who was among three rescued from high surf on Oahu’s North Shore Monday morning has died, according to Honolulu police.

The three were swept into the ocean by a large wave just after 8 a.m. Monday at Ke Iki Beach, and rescued by Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards.

Two were unconscious when pulled from the water, and CPR was performed until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support.

A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, according to a police report.

According to Ocean Safety, a 41-year-old woman, who was awake and alert, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The National Weather Service has posted a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of most islands, including Oahu, which was in effect on Monday, and remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Officials said surf at the time was at 6- to 8-foot faces, with a rising swell.

Police said the two victims did not know each other, but were in the same location. The man was believed to have been visiting from California, while the two women were visiting from Oklahoma.

Police have classified the two cases as unattended deaths, saying there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.