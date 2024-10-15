Growing Solutions for Tomorrow

World Food Day, designated by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1979, is observed annually on Oct. 16. This year’s theme, Right to Foods for a Better Life, underscores the importance of ensuring everyone has access to a nutritious diet, regardless of their location or economic status. The aim is to raise global awareness about hunger and combat food insecurity worldwide.

Even the lush paradise of Hawaii is not immune to challenges in accessing food. Hawaii, located about 2,506 miles from the continental United States, is heavily dependent on imported goods. Approximately 85%-90% of the state’s food is imported, leaving it vulnerable to natural disasters or global events — such as the COVID-19 pandemic — that disrupt shipping and food supplies. This dependency also has significant economic consequences; replacing imported food with locally grown alternatives would not only boost food security, but also create jobs, stimulate the local economy and reduce the environmental footprint associated with long-distance transportation.

A local initiative making strides in food sustainability is Sensei Farms on Lanai. It cultivates fresh produce year-round through hydroponic technology and water-efficient farming practices, which help reduce the state’s reliance on imported foods.

According to its website, “Aligning with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals means incorporating the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit into our mission, farm operations and how we measure the success of our business. Our new consumer packaging reduces plastic content by over 90% to keep 89,651 pounds of plastic out of our environment in 2024.”

The farm’s non-GMO and pesticide-free leafy greens and tomatoes are available in grocery stores across Hawaii.

I first came across the farm’s produce during a trip to Sensei Lanai in 2022, and I’ve been a loyal consumer ever since. Its romaine lettuce shines in this recipe from Sensei Farms.

The leafy greens are blanched to enhance their crisp sweetness and crowned with a spicy chile crisp for an exciting burst of flavor. This dish transforms into a delightful side or a satisfying entree when served over steamed rice. Visit senseifarms.com for more recipes and info.

As we reflect on the importance of food access and security, let’s take meaningful action to support those in our community who encounter obstacles to obtaining nutritious food.

Whether through volunteering, advocating for policy changes or supporting local farmers, every effort contributes to ensuring that everyone in Hawaii can enjoy their right to food and thrive in a sustainable future.

Spicy Romaine Lettuce

Ingredients:

• 4.5 ounces Sensei Farms romaine lettuce leaves

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• 3 tablespoons Hoisin sauce

• 1/4 cup vegetable stock

• Chile crisp, to garnish

Directions:

Blanch romaine lettuce in boiling water for 1-2 minutes, then cool in ice water and pat dry.

Heat sesame oil in a pan, saute garlic until golden. Add Hoisin sauce and veggie stock, reducing to a glaze. Fold in lettuce and drizzle with chile crisp, to taste.

Serves 4-6.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.