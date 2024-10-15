Kiteboarder rescued off Kailua Beach after colliding with island

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

An 18-year old kiteboarder was rescued by Honolulu Ocean Safety about 5 p.m. today after he collided into Popoia Island, also known as Flat Island, off Kailua Beach.

A Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard paddled out to make contact while a lifeguard rescue ski launched and within minutes secured the injured man and brought him to shore.

Onshore, lifeguards began medical treatment until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The man suffered a possible back injury and lacerations to his legs.

Honolulu EMS took over with advanced life support and transported him to a trauma center in serious condition.

The ocean conditions were said to be very windy and choppy. Lifeguards were able to retrieve the man’s kite board which was found roughly 400 yards down the beach.