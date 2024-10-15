Magic Island walk to raise funds for Parkinson’s group

The Hawai‘i Parkinson Association Walk on Nov. 9 is accepting sign-ups to raise funds and support some 8,000 people in the state with the disease, considered the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world.

With the theme “We Are Family,” the 9 a.m. walk will circle a portion of Magic Island. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., opening remarks at 8:30 a.m., and an awards presentation follows at 10 a.m.

Join the walk as an individual participant or a team, or make a donation to support a walker at givebutter.com/pdwalk2024.

The all-volunteer association offers support, education, programs and other services to those with Parkinson’s disease, said president Glenn Higa, who operates his own personal training business.

Higa was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 at age 48. Those who are diagnosed before age 50 technically have “young- onset” Parkinson’s disease and retain the designation no matter what their age. Most are diagnosed when much older because the symptoms mimic other disorders and are associated with common aging traits, he said.

Higa, a former sales executive, said he was able to improve his condition with an intensive exercise program and has seen it benefit older adults with more advanced symptoms.

“In January I participated in the Los Angeles Dodgers Adult Baseball Camp in Phoenix, Arizona and played 10 baseball games in five days! (Recently) I played in a softball tournament during Labor Day weekend and played seven games in two days, including five games in one day and we won the championship!”

Event sponsors include The Queen’s Health System and St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii, among others.