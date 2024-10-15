With success in football and rodeo, Waialua’s Kaleb Rice is a gridiron cowboy
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waialua senior Kaleb Rice is a standout on the football field and in the sport of rodeo, which he’s competed at on the mainland.
COURTESY KALEB RICE
Above, Rice carried a wild pig.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waialua football player Kaleb Rice is successfully corralling a career in football and rodeo while also balancing real-life skills like hunting for food.