Hilo resident turns in grenade to police, shutting main station

A Hilo resident went to the Hilo Police Station receiving desk late Saturday morning to turn in what appeared to be an unexploded grenade that the person had discovered at a vacant home in the area, Hawaii County police said.

Officers immediately isolated the object, closed off the surrounding area, and ensured that all vehicles and pedestrian traffic were diverted from the area, calling a halt to operations at the main police station.

The Hawaii Island Bomb Squad used a robot to remotely move the grenade into a reinforced bomb disposal chamber away from the building and away from public access. An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team recovered the grenade for disposal and determined it was not a threat.

The Hilo Police Station Receiving Desk resumed operations around 9 p.m.

Police remind the public that anyone who finds unexploded ordnance should leave it in place, leave the property, and call 911 or the police department’s nonemergency line at (808) 935-3311.