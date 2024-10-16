Honolulu Star-Advertiser

One Direction singer Liam Payne found dead in Buenos Aires

By Brendan O’Boyle and Sarah Morland / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:15 p.m.

REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO Cast member Liam Payne arrives at the world premiere of “Ron’s Gone Wrong” during the BFI Film Festival in London, Britain, in October 2021. Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, local media reported today, saying the 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel’s third floor.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, local media reported today, saying the 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel’s third floor.

Citing officials, leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel in the capital’s leafy Palermo neighborhood responding to an emergency call that cited “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Ambulance workers later confirmed the death of the singer, who was found in an interior hotel patio, according to the news reports.

Liam Payne rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The boy band got its start after finishing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, but the group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.

