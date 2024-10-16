Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands today, warning of dangerous fire weather conditions due to locally strong tradewinds and low relative humidity.

The warning, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., affects leeward portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii island. Winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, the NWS said. Relative humidity may drop as low as 40 to 45 percent.

Weather officials caution that the combination of strong winds, dry fuels and low humidity could lead to extreme fire behavior. Fires that ignite could spread rapidly, but the warning does not predict new fires.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor burning and to park vehicles in areas cleared of dry vegetation, as exhaust systems can spark fires. Additionally, activities that could produce sparks should be delayed until winds subside.

For more information on wildfire safety, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization’s website at hawaiiwildfire.org/home.