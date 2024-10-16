Woman seriously injured after car drives off Kakaako parking structure

A 64-year-old woman is in serious condition after a motor vehicle accident early this morning in Kakaako.

The accident occurred at around 7:27 a.m. at 875 Waimanu Street, when a vehicle drove off the second story of a parking structure, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated the woman for “multiple traumatic injuries” at the scene before transporting her to a trauma center, EMS said.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.