Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Woman seriously injured after car drives off Kakaako parking structure

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:01 a.m.

Traffic

A 64-year-old woman is in serious condition after a motor vehicle accident early this morning in Kakaako.

The accident occurred at around 7:27 a.m. at 875 Waimanu Street, when a vehicle drove off the second story of a parking structure, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated the woman for “multiple traumatic injuries” at the scene before transporting her to a trauma center, EMS said.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide