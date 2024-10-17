Coastal flooding expected during early-morning high tides

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement warning of minor flooding at shorelines and low-lying coastal areas due to peak monthly high tides, effective from late tonight to Sunday morning.

Peak high tides will occur daily during early morning hours, according to forecasters, who expect isolated, minor coastal flooding along low-lying coastal roadways, docks and boat ramps.

The public is advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways, and to move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground.

Canoes and other watercraft stowed on beaches should also be secured.