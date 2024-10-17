Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, October 17, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Coastal flooding expected during early-morning high tides

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:32 p.m.

Weather

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / STAR-ADVERTISER Pedestrians and traffic deal with salt water on Ahua Street in Mapunapuna during a King Tide in 2017.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / STAR-ADVERTISER

Pedestrians and traffic deal with salt water on Ahua Street in Mapunapuna during a King Tide in 2017.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement warning of minor flooding at shorelines and low-lying coastal areas due to peak monthly high tides, effective from late tonight to Sunday morning.

Peak high tides will occur daily during early morning hours, according to forecasters, who expect isolated, minor coastal flooding along low-lying coastal roadways, docks and boat ramps.

The public is advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways, and to move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground.

Canoes and other watercraft stowed on beaches should also be secured.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide