Letter: Mental health experts must weigh in on Trump

For psychiatrists, diagnosing without first examining an individual is considered unethical. However, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals have a duty to warn of “danger to self and others” when it is warranted, and these times definitely necessitate a warning.
I worked at a facility for the severely mentally ill for about 30 years. I have seen firsthand how severe mental illness can profoundly impact and alter the thinking, emotions and behaviors of those affected. In the book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” these experts argue that their “duty to warn” supersedes professional neutrality.
Mental illness is not, in itself, dangerous. But Donald Trump’s continued behaviors, lies and threats that have manipulated millions of Americans are a true danger. I am reminding experts of their duty to warn of danger to others and asking them to offer their professional perspectives.
Bonnie Chan
Aiea
