Off the news: Young Brothers looks to hike shipping rates

Young Brothers is seeking state approval to raise interisland cargo shipping rates: 20% on average, but 45% in some cases. Even folks who don’t ship items interisland should pay attention, as this would raise costs for doing business, which means costs being passed on to consumers for goods and services.

Read the story at 808ne.ws/shippingrates — and get ready for public hearings in January.