Flood advisory in effect for Kauai

A flood advisory remains in effect for Kauai until 8:30 a.m. today due to persistent rainfall over the island’s windward areas.

Radar at 6:46 a.m. showed moderate to locally heavy showers, with rates of up to 1 inch per hour, over portions of windward Kauai but concentrated from Nawiliwili to Kapaa, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is elevating river and stream flows and creating conditions for potential flooding on roads and in low-lying areas. The NWS has advised residents to avoid streams, drainage ditches and other flood-prone areas.

Today’s forecast for most of the state calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in windward and mauka areas, while leeward areas may see isolated showers. Weather officials say highs across the state are expected to reach 84 to 89 degrees, with cooler nighttime lows from 73 to 78 degrees. Tradewinds will blow at around 15 mph before easing tonight.

On Hawaii island, windward areas will experience more frequent showers today, while leeward areas are expected to remain mostly sunny, forecasters said. Scattered showers during the day should give way to partly cloudy skies at night.

In addition to the flood advisory, residents should also remain mindful of ongoing coastal flooding concerns during high tide.

The flood advisory may be extended if conditions persist.