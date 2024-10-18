Harris will campaign with the Obamas next week

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Here come the Obamas.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former first lady, will make their first campaign appearances alongside Vice President Kamala Harris next week at rallies in Georgia and Michigan, the Harris campaign announced Friday.

Democrats have long waited to deploy the former first couple as surrogates for Harris.

Nearly eight years after leaving the White House, they remain among the country’s most popular political figures, with high approval ratings from the precise groups of voters Harris is vying to reach in the campaign’s closing days, including suburban and Black Americans.

Barack Obama has already emerged for a solo campaign event last week in Pittsburgh, where he admonished some Black men for not being sufficiently supportive of Harris.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses” for not backing her, he told them. “I’ve got a problem with that.”

Obama will appear with Harris on Thursday in Georgia. In the coming days, he is also scheduled to hold solo events in Las Vegas; Detroit; Tucson, Arizona; and Madison, Wisconsin.

Michelle Obama, whose popularity and disinclination to participate in many political events prompted an array of unfounded Democratic speculation that she, not Harris, might replace President Joe Biden on the ballot, will join Harris at a campaign rally in Michigan on Oct. 26, the campaign said.

The former first lady gave a well-reviewed speech in August at the Democratic National Convention, but has not made a public appearance on behalf of Harris since. At the convention, she implored Democrats to “do something” to help Harris win the election.

The events are timed for maximal impact. The Michigan stop comes on the first day of statewide early voting.

