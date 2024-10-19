Letter: Game room finder’s fee could be boon

An illegal game room in Kakaako near Waimanu Street was raided by HPD in 2021.

An idea regarding illegal game rooms in Hawaii: Perhaps they could be easily eliminated if a system were set up whereby people could securely report such activity and then receive 50% of any money collected by police when they raid the game room.

I suspect that anyone who knows about such rooms would be more than happy to reap a windfall simply by reporting them. And those who run them would be afraid to continue, knowing that anyone who knows about the gambling dens might file a report.

Roger Garrett

Moiliili

