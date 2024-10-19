Temple leaders seek to restore sense of community
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
The father of sisters Joyce Matsumoto, left, Reiko Hatakeyama, Mary Matsuda and June Weled — the late Rev. Nobuo Matsumoto — was the first resident minister at Kaneohe Higashi Hongwanji. He served for 28 years.
Kaneohe Higashi Hongwanji Mission
A Japanese immigrant women’s group assembled at the original cottage that was used as the Kaneohe Higashi Hongwanji Mission in 1924, when a Buddhist group was recognized as an affiliate by Higashi Hongwanji headquarters in Kyoto, Japan.