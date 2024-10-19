Rainbow Wahine volleyball swept at UC Santa Barbara

Three players had 10 kills in a balanced offensive attack for UC Santa Barbara in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Hawaii today at The Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Gauchos had six attackers finish with four or more kills and all but one hit .333 or better as UCSB (8-12, 4-4 Big West) became the first team to sweep the Rainbow Wahine this season.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 20 kills and seven digs for Hawaii (11-7, 5-3), which was last swept in conference play at home by the Gauchos last season.

Hawaii finished with one block and no aces and was outdug by the Gauchos. It also committed five blocking errors and 19 hitting errors exactly 24 hours after sweeping preseason favorite Cal Poly.

Tali Hakas had a team-high 12 digs and six kills and Jacyn Bamis finished with nine kills and hit .438.

Hawaii will finish its three-match roadtrip on Tuesday at Cal State Bakersfield.