3 men indicted for assault on law enforcement officers

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office announced today that three men were indicted recently in three unrelated cases for assault on a law enforcement officer.

An Oahu grand jury indicted William Torno, 42, and Alan K. Char, 37, on Friday. Steven Kon, 63, was indicted Tuesday.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said the office has received 39 cases of assault on a law enforcement officer so far this year from the Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office provided details in a news release on the three cases as follows:

>>On Oct. 15, Torno, a suspect in an assault of a security guard at a Lululemon store in Ala Moana Center, allegedly assaulted a police officer who was trying to detain him.

Officer Jonathan Torres located Torno, but Torno failed to comply with Torres’ multiple commands and tried to flee.

“Officer Torno caught Torno and used non-lethal police techniques to prevent Torno from further fleeing and to maintain Officer Torres’s safety,” the news release said.

The 42-year-old resisted arrest and struck the officer in the forehead, causing the officer pain and dizziness.

Torres managed to detain Torno after unholstering his Taser and verbally warning he would use it.

At that point, Torno complied and was arrested.

He was indicted for first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault.

>>On July 1, Char was allegedly threatening people at a bus stop with a pair of scissors.

Officer Max Maneafaiga responded to the Waianae Transit Bus Station and instructed Char to sit down, but Char walked away.

The officer then followed Char and told him to put his hands behind his back. Char then took a tow hitch and scissors out of his bag and struck Maneafaiga with both items as the officer tried to take them away.

Char also tried to bite Maneafaiga.

Multiple officers detained Char with the use of a Taser.

After being detained and while walking to a police car, Char kicked Corp. Wayne Bumanglag in the groin.

Maneafaiga received a cut to his elbow.

Char was indicted on first- and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

>>On Oct. 16, Kon allegedly punched an officer responding to a trespassing call at a Kaimuki home.

Officer Christopher Austria found Kon in the backyard of the house. Kon began to yell at the officer, then stood up and attacked Austria with a punch to the face, causing a facial fracture

Austria tried to defend himself and tried to detain Kon. Neighbors, who had called police and were on the property, helped detain Kon, who continued to resist arrest until other officers arrived.

“These three cases highlight the harm Honolulu Police Officers put themselves in on a daily basis while investigating cases and attempting to make arrests,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement.

“We appreciate the dangerous work that Honolulu Police Officers do every day in service to the people of the City and County of Honolulu.”