Hawaii Health Department warns of waffle products recall

TreeHouse Foods Inc. has voluntarily recalled multiple brand names of frozen waffles due to potential listeria contamination.

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of the recall first issued Friday, as the products were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada.

TreeHouse today expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life, which now includes frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products in Hawaii or the U.S.

The list includes brand names such as Kodiak Cakes, Great Value, and Good & Gather, which are available for sale at supermarkets and retailers in Hawaii.

The expanded list includes the 365 Everyday Organic, Signature Select, and O Organics waffle brands.

A complete list is available from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to CDC, listeria infection can be especially harmful for newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and others with weakened immune systems. Infection during pregnancy can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms usually start within several days of consumption, often with diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Consumers are advised to check for the recalled products listed on the FDA website and dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact TreeHouse Foods, Inc. at 800-596-2903 or media@treehousefoods.com.

Recalled waffles by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd