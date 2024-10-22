Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Judge rejects Republican move to restrict overseas voting in Michigan

By Jasper Ward / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:25 a.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on as Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris’ face appears as a video plays on a screen, during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Mic., on Friday

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on as Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris’ face appears as a video plays on a screen, during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Mic., on Friday

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage
2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

A Michigan judge rejected an effort by the Republican Party to block some Americans who are living overseas from voting in the battleground state. The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit earlier this month arguing that election laws in the state improperly allowed U.S. citizens living abroad who had never lived in Michigan — but whose relatives had — to vote there.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Sima Patel said in a ruling on Monday that the language being challenged by Republicans was consistent with federal and state law.

“There is no ground to invalidate it,” Patel wrote.

A U.S. citizen who never lived in the U.S. but who has a parent, legal guardian or spouse who last lived in Michigan is eligible to vote in the state as long as the citizen has not registered or voted in another state, according to Michigan’s secretary of state election officials manual.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said citizens living in Michigan should not have “their votes canceled by those who’ve never lived in the state.”

The RNC said today that it will appeal the decision.

“We are fighting to protect every legal vote, including from military and overseas citizens, to not be canceled by ineligible votes,” said Claire Zunk, the communications director for elections integrity at the RNC.

Some 2.9 million U.S. citizens living abroad were eligible to vote in 2020, though fewer than 8% of them did, according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, a government entity that helps military members and other U.S. citizens living abroad with election logistics.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide