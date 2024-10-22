Man, 44, dies in solo motorcycle crash on H-1 in Kalihi

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died early this morning following a crash on the H-1 freeway in Kalihi.

The fatal collision occurred around 1:05 a.m. on the H-1 westbound at the Airport/Middle Street onramp, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and struck a guardrail, ejecting him onto the roadway, the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said that while speed appears to be a factor in the collision, it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This was Oahu’s 36th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 44 fatalities at the same time in 2023.