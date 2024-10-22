Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 44, dies in solo motorcycle crash on H-1 in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:42 a.m.

Traffic

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died early this morning following a crash on the H-1 freeway in Kalihi.

The fatal collision occurred around 1:05 a.m. on the H-1 westbound at the Airport/Middle Street onramp, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and struck a guardrail, ejecting him onto the roadway, the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said that while speed appears to be a factor in the collision, it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This was Oahu’s 36th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 44 fatalities at the same time in 2023.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide