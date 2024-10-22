Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui pedestrian, 71, dies after being struck in Kihei

Maui police say a 71-year-old man has died after being struck by a car Monday morning while crossing South Kihei Road on foot.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said at about 5:50 a.m. Monday, a vehicle heading northbound on the road struck the man as he was crossing it outside of a marked crosswalk near East Lipoa Street. The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene.

Medics took the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

It remains unknown whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said this was Maui County’s 13th fatality this year, compared to 16 at the same time last year.

