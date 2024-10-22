New York visitor, 62, dies in waters off Kauai beach

A 62-year-old male visitor from New York died on Kauai this afternoon after being pulled from waters at Kauapea Beach, also known as Secret Beach, in Kilauea.

First responders were dispatched to Kauapea Beach at about 11:15 a.m for an unresponsive swimmer. Bystanders initially administered CPR on the victim. Shortly after, Kauai Fire Department personnel with the Hanalei Fire Station responded, utilizing an AED and the Lucas device. KFD crews then transported the victim to medics, who took over advanced resuscitation efforts. The victim was transported to the Sameul Mahelona Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

Kauapea Beach is not a lifeguarded beach and the public is urged to use caution if getting in the water. However, officials strongly recommended only swimming at beaches that have lifeguards.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, were contacted to offer support to the victim’s family.