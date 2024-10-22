Police seeking information on Lululemon shoplifting suspects

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Lululemon store at Ala Moana Center.

Police recently released surveillance photos of one of the suspects, but have no description for the other one.

Police said at about 10:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the two suspects entered the store, then allegedly left with concealed merchandise.

Suspect No. 2 allegedly exited the store through one door without paying for items he concealed.

Suspect No. 1, meanwhile, allegedly exited the store through a second door without paying for items he concealed in his bag, and was stopped by a security guard.

A struggle ensued over the bag, but police did not say whether the merchandise was recovered and apparently, the suspect got away.

Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown local male, aged 35 to 40s, five-foot-eight inches tall and about 200 pounds with a husky build.

He appears to have been wearing a blonde and brown wig beneath a trucker’s cap, a long-sleeved shirt, gray pants, and slippers.

Police said he was also wearing a blue glove on his left hand.

There is no description for suspect No. 1.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the HPD detective within the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers online or at 808-955-8300.